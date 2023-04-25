Article: published on 25 April 2023
Warning after man injured in e-scooter explosion
- Published
A man who suffered serious injuries in a "terrifying" fire caused by an e-scooter has urged people to be aware of the dangers of the vehicles.
Kevin Record, 43, sustained life-changing burns after his e-scooter, which was on charge, caught alight at his home in Sheerness, Kent.
Mr Record said he hoped by sharing his experience he could "help other people stay safe".
His dog - who alerted him to the fire - was killed.
In the early hours of Monday 17 April, Mr Record was asleep at his flat in the High Street when his dog, Shogun, jumped on his bed.
He found sparks coming from his e-scooter which exploded seconds later.
Mr Record suffered serious burns to the right side of his body but managed to leave the room which had filled with smoke.
He said he could not explain the speed of the fire.
"Within seconds, it was like a fireball that spread to everything in sight," he said.
"It was like a grenade going off, just terrifying."
Four fire engines attended the blaze, which destroyed all of Mr Record's possessions.
Investigators from Kent Fire and Rescue Service believe a fault occurred while the e-scooter was on charge, causing the battery pack to overheat and catch alight.
Mr Record said he was "absolutely devastated" by what happened - especially losing Shogun.
"He was everything to me and died saving my life," he said.
He now wants people to be aware of the dangers that lithium-ion batteries can pose.
“I’m quite into technology and thought I had a good understanding of electronics, but this just shows a fire like this can happen to anyone," he added.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.