The "distressed" canine had been found in Huddersfield Road on 20 April by South Yorkshire Police.

Officers contacted the RSPCA who took Lucas to an emergency vet.

Mr Cottle-Shaw said: “I was really shocked when I first saw him.

"He was the thinnest dog that I had ever seen and on top of this he had an awful untreated skin condition which meant he was constantly scratching and had left him almost completely bald."

He said it looked like Lucas "had given up on life" as he was "so broken and withdrawn".

"It was heartbreaking to see."

Vets found Lucas was also suffering from sarcoptic mange, a highly-contagious and serious skin disease.

After he was treated, Lucas was transferred to the charity's hospital near Chester-le-Street.

Luka Atkinson, animal centre deputy manager, said he had since shown signs of recovery.

“There is still quite a way to go and Lucas will not be ready for rehoming for a while.

"He is such a sweetheart and is already beginning to find some energy to run around the exercise field."

The RSPCA said Lucas' microchip details had not been updated but there were signs he lived with another dog, due to scratch marks on his front legs.

It has launched an investigationand has urged anyone with information to make contact.