Police appeal over two-car collision
- Published
Police have appealed for witnesses after a collision between two cars in Derbyshire.
A silver Ford Focus collided with a black Renault Clio on Sheffield Road near Whittington Moor roundabout in Chesterfield on Thursday at about 07:20 GMT.
Derbyshire Police said one of the people involved had suffered a minor leg injury.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.