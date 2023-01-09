Plans for a new physical activity hub, replacing a 1970s leisure centre, could be put on hold.

The £27.5m scheme, paid for in part by the government's levelling up fund, was due to be built on the Miners’ Welfare Park in Bedworth, Warwickshire.

But amid "substantial inflationary pressures", Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough councillors are being advised there should be a review of the project and funding available.

Costs could have escalated to more than £34m, a council report said.