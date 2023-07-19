One of the last surviving D-day veterans from Wales has died at the age of 98.

Ted Owens, from Pembroke Dock, landed on Sword Beach, Normandy, in the initial wave of advances on 6 June 1944.

Aged 19 at the time, the Royal Marine Commando was hit by shrapnel during the invasion and badly wounded.

Former Pembroke Dock mayor Peter Kraus said Mr Owens was a "brilliant friend" who was "loved by everybody".