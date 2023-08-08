New leisure and family facility options explored
At a glance
New options are being explored for community leisure and family amenities in Alderney
States members Bill Abel and Ian Carter have taken on community and family centres
Mr Abel said a "key consideration is the location of these facilities"
Swimming and sports hall options are being considered
- Published
New options for community leisure and family amenities in Alderney are being explored by States members.
Members were allocated specific projects to work on earlier this year and have set out their plans.
States member Bill Abel said he will assess the option for outdoor and indoor swimming pools.
He said it will also include assessing whether the States can afford a community sports hall and pool.
States member Ian Carter has taken on responsibility for proposals for a family and children's centre, and the two projects have been merged.
Mr Abel said: “A key consideration is the location of these facilities as they may compete for the same space, as well as considering whether they can be situated adjacent to each other.
“As the facilities will have relevance to education, the project team will need to consult with Guernsey’s committees for Education, Sport and Culture; Health and Social Care and Guernsey Civil Service."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.