The government wants to hire a chair and local non-executive director for its Health and Community Services (HCS) advisory board.

The independent review board was created to "drive reform", health minister Deputy Karen Wilson previously said.

A Jersey non-executive director is being sought to ensure the board has an "independent member with personal knowledge of the island community" and the health and care system.

The chair will succeed Prof Hugo Mascie-Taylor and will work up to three days per week.