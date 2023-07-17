Image released of missing woman in hunt for body
At a glance
Police investigating the murder of a woman from south-east London have released the last known image captured of her
Fiona Holm, 48, was last seen in Catford on 20 June
A man has been charged with her murder, although her body has not been found
Detectives are trying to piece together a timeline of events leading up to her death
A CCTV image has been released of a south-east London woman believed to have been murdered.
Fiona Holm, 48, from Hither Green, was last seen in nearby Catford on 20 June and reported missing on 29 June.
Police have since charged a man, Carl Cooper, with murdering her and another woman, Naomi Hunte, who was found dead last year.
Ms Holm's body has not been found.
Mr Cooper, 65, was remanded in custody last week and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 18 July.
Detectives believe he knew both Ms Hunte and Ms Holm.
Ms Holm was last seen going to an off-licence on Verdant Lane, from where this CCTV image was captured, showing what she was wearing when she went missing.
Police want to hear from anyone who saw or heard from her in the days leading up to her disappearance.
The Met's DCI Kate Blackburn said Ms Holm was a "well-known and active member of the community in the Lewisham and Blackheath area".
"We are piecing together a timeline of what may have been her last movements, and your information, no matter how small, could help us establish what happened to her," she added.
Ms Hunte, 41, was found stabbed to death in Congleton Grove in Plumstead, south-east London, in February 2022.
Mr Cooper was arrested on suspicion of her murder the same month before being released under investigation.
The police watchdog has been informed of the circumstances.
Searches are continuing to find Ms Holm's body at addresses and open areas in south-east London.
