Bird flu control zone in Jersey after chickens die

Two birds died suddenly on Monday, with three others being humanely culled on Wednesday, officials said.

They added that, in the zone, all domestic bird enclosures needed to be completely covered with an impermeable and leak-proof roof, and the sides wild bird and vermin-proof.

Keepers in the zone must also not move poultry inside or outside of the zone "unless following the conditions set out in the general licence for the movement of carcasses or poultry eggs".

Surveillance zones are also being set up across the rest of the island.

The government said it was "highly recommending that birds are housed and that additional biosecurity measures are taken" after the "surprise" reappearance of the virus.

The Government of Jersey’s Public Health team said the risk to the general public was "considered to be very low".

Anyone who came across wild birds that had died suddenly and without an obvious explanation should report cases to the Natural Environment team, external.