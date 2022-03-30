A former Next store is to be converted into a food village more than four years after the retail giant left the site.

Hurstwood Holdings, which owns the Loreburne Centre in Dumfries, has been given planning permission for the £500,000 project.

The unit has been empty since Next closed its store at the end of a lengthy planning row in February 2018.

The new food village - including local businesses and high street names - should be up and running by Christmas.