New women's cycling record set for North Coast 500

Cyclist Christina Mackenzie has set a new women's solo record for completing the Highlands' North Coast 500 scenic route.

The Stirling Bike Club rider, who is originally from Lewis, finished the 516-mile (830km) journey about two hours quicker than the previous time.

Ms Mackenzie started her attempt early on Friday and set a time of 36 hours 39 minutes and seven seconds, according to the Road Records Association.

She faced several challenges along the way including encounters with 10 to 12 red deer running across her path in darkness and climbing the Bealach na Ba, an unclassified road that rises to about 626m (2,053ft) over about four miles (8km) at Applecross.

Ms Mackenzie said: "Let's just say I wanted to get off my bike and put it back in the van because it was just awful.

"Climbing up there were cross winds. Once I got to the top I don't know how I managed to stay upright, I was getting blown from side to side."