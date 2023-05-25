Cyclist in critical condition after roundabout crash
- Published
A cyclist has been left in a critical condition after a crash in Leicestershire.
The crash, involving the cyclist and a Bentley Bentayga, happened at about 18:50 BST on Wednesday on the Gartree Road and Stoughton Road roundabout in Oadby.
It left the rider, a man in his 50s, badly hurt, police said.
The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was not injured.
The injured man was airlifted to hospital where his condition is reported as critical but stable.
An appeal for witnesses, especially those with dashcam footage, has been made.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external