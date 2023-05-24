The company that ran a care home which "catastrophically let down" residents during the Covid pandemic has been ordered to pay more than £200,000.

Temple Court in Kettering, Northamptonshire, was closed in May 2020 amid serious concerns following a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

A hearing at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday handed out a £120,000 fine to care provider Amicura Limited.

It also had to pay the CQC's costs of £80,000 and a £181 victim surcharge.