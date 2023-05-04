A police force has recreated a photograph taken for the late queen's coronation 70 years on in honour of King Charles III's Coronation.

The King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be crowned in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Cheshire Constabulary replicated the 1953 image taken at Arpley Street, Warrington, which is now the Museum of Policing in Cheshire.

The museum, which organised the photoshoot, described it as "history in the making".