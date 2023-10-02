List of artists for inaugural exhibition announced
A list of artists who are featuring in an upcoming exhibition has been announced.
The 19 artists have been selected to be part of the Channel Islands Contemporary Art Show.
Earlier this year artists from the islands and around the world were invited to submit proposals for the inaugural exhibition.
Five of the chosen artists are from Guernsey, seven are from Jersey and a further seven are from other countries around the world.
These include Germany, South Africa, Northern Ireland, Moldova and Russia.
The work will be showcased at ArtHouse Jersey at Capital House between 18 January and 25 February 2024 followed by a month-long exhibition at Art for Guernsey in St Peter Port, opening in March 2024.
It is being curated by ArtHouse Jersey and Art for Guernsey in association with Les Champs Libres in Rennes.
The Guernsey artists are Aaron Yeadle, Charlie Buchanan, Paul Chambers, Sally Ede-Golightly and Hugh Rose.
Those from Jersey are Jason Butler, Connor Daly, Tim LeBreuilly, Emily de Gruchy, Shan O'Donnell, Martin Toft and Yulia Makeyeva.
Earlier this year Art for Guernsey and ArtHouse Jersey announced their intention to work together and jointly promote the Channel Islands to France and other jurisdictions.
Head of Programme for ArtHouse Jersey James Tyson said: "This has been a critical first step in bringing our two islands, the artists we work with as well as our diverse audiences closer together to appreciate the particular experiences and perspectives that can be more widely recognised as distinctly those of exceptional artists from the Channel Islands."
Founder and Chairman for Art for Guernsey David Ummels said: "More often than not, Guernsey and Jersey are perceived similarly by our neighbours, so we felt that promoting our art and culture together internationally would make a lot of sense."
