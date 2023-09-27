Catherine, Princess of Wales has paid a visit to a centre for children with special education needs in Kent.

The princess joined a family session at The Orchards Centre in Sittingbourne on Wednesday.

During the visit, a father of a special needs child said he “struck a chord” with Catherine when discussing his wife’s severe morning sickness during her pregnancy.

Stephen Ikebuwa, from Gravesend, said: “You could see her expression change. She went through the same thing.”