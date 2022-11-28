Man injured in street fight stabbing
A man needed hospital treatment after being stabbed in a fight in Nottingham, police have said.
Officers were called to Woodsford Grove, Clifton, shortly after 18:50 GMT on Sunday after a fight was reported in the street.
The victim, a man in his 20s, sustained stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police said they believed the attack was an isolated incident with those involved "likely known to one another".
The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A scene remained in place overnight in the Woodsford Grove and Rivergreen areas.
Police urged anyone with CCTV footage to come forward.