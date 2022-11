A man needed hospital treatment after being stabbed in a fight in Nottingham, police have said.

Officers were called to Woodsford Grove, Clifton, shortly after 18:50 GMT on Sunday after a fight was reported in the street.

The victim, a man in his 20s, sustained stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said they believed the attack was an isolated incident with those involved "likely known to one another".