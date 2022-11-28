A﻿ man needed hospital treatment after being stabbed in a fight in Nottingham, police have said.

Officers were called to Woodsford Grove, Clifton, shortly after 18:50 GMT on Sunday after a fight was reported in the street.

The victim, a man in his 20s, sustained stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment.

P﻿olice said they believed the attack was an isolated incident with those involved "likely known to one another".