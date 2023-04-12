A man has been charged after a gas worker was hit with a metal pole in Nottinghamshire.

Officers were originally called to Sherwood Street, Warsop, on 29 March 2023 after reports a gas service engineer had been assaulted and his van damaged.

On 6 April police arrested a man in the town after a short road pursuit.

The 22-year-old, who is from Warsop, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage, driving while disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance, dangerous driving and possession of cannabis.