Bishop of Leicester takes seat in House of Lords
The Bishop of Leicester has taken his seat in the House of Lords.
The Rt Reverend Martyn James Snow swore the oath of allegiance to the King during an introduction ceremony in the upper chamber on Tuesday.
The 54-year-old, who wore the traditional black and white robes of the Lords Spiritual, took his seat following the retirement of a fellow bishop.
Bishop Snow has been the Bishop of Leicester since 2016.
When one bishop retires from their diocesan post, which is compulsory at the age of 70, they also vacate their seat in the House of Lords.
Given that the number of bishops in the Lords is set at 26, another has to be appointed to take their place.
Born in Indonesia, Bishop Snow previously served as the Bishop of Tewkesbury from 2013 and as Archdeacon of Sheffield and Rotherham from 2010 to 2013.