Bishop of Leicester takes seat in House of Lords

The Bishop of Leicester has taken his seat in the House of Lords.

The Rt Reverend Martyn James Snow swore the oath of allegiance to the King during an introduction ceremony in the upper chamber on Tuesday.

T﻿he 54-year-old, who wore the traditional black and white robes of the Lords Spiritual, took his seat following the retirement of a fellow bishop.

Bishop Snow has been the Bishop of Leicester since 2016.