Overnight resurfacing work will be carried out on one of Exeter's busiest routes next month.

Fore Street, in Heavitree, will close for six nights from Monday 2 October to Friday 6 October, and again on Monday 9 October.

Devon County Council said the road would be closed from 21:00 BST until 07:00 each night.

Diversions will be in place during the closures for the work between the junctions with Whipton Lane and North Street.