Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Tunbridge Wells.

The collision involved a silver Mercedes CLK 320 and happened at about 11:15 BST on Thursday on the A26 London Road, Southborough, near Yew Tree Road.

Emergency services attended and a man in his 50s died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.