Guernsey’s Former Chief Minister has labelled an investigation into whether he abused parliamentary privilege “frustrating”.

The complaint from the Health and Social Care Committee surrounded a speech from Deputy Gavin St Pier in April 2022 around safeguarding concerns in the local health service.

In that speech Mr St Pier named Dr Sandie Bohin as one of the clinicians involved in an investigation into concerns - which found no wrongdoing.

An investigation found Mr St Pier did not abuse parliamentary privilege.