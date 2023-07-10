Officers have seized 500 suspected cannabis plants after searching a building in Derby city centre.

Derbyshire Police said the plants and growing equipment were discovered in a property in Corn Market on Thursday.

The force said it investigated the building following reports of suspicious activity.

It has not released any further details about the find but has appealed for anyone who has information about it to contact them.

