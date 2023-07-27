A Kent-based wine producer has secured permission for a new winery after a planning committee voted to back the development.

Chapel Down's plans involve an 11,900 sq miles (30,800 sq km) winery and up to 8,000 sq miles (20,700 sq km) of warehouse at Canterbury Business Park, off the A2 near Bridge.

Concerns were raised about the site being built in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

However, councillors were told Chapel Down had looked at 89 sites across seven Kent districts and this was the "most suitable".