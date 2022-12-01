KITE Festival announces 2023 headliners

An "ideas and music" festival has announced the line-up for its second event.

T﻿he first KITE Festival took place at the Grade II-listed Kirtlington Park in Oxfordshire on June, with Grace Jones and Self Esteem among the performers.

T﻿he next event, which takes place from 9 to 11 June 2023, will feature Hot Chip, Suede and Candi Staton.

In a statement, Staton said: “I am so excited to be playing KITE festival and can’t wait to be finally back in the UK. I just love playing to British audiences and adore the English countryside."

Other musicians announced include Baxter Dury, Sarathy Korwar, Sofia Kourtesis, David Holmes, Lynks, Decius and Mauskovic Dance Band.