KITE Festival announces 2023 headliners
At a glance
Hot Chip, Suede, and Candi Staton play the second ever KITE Festival
The event takes place from 9 to 11 June 2023 at Kirtlington Park in Oxfordshire
More acts are expected to be announced in the new year
- Published
An "ideas and music" festival has announced the line-up for its second event.
The first KITE Festival took place at the Grade II-listed Kirtlington Park in Oxfordshire on June, with Grace Jones and Self Esteem among the performers.
The next event, which takes place from 9 to 11 June 2023, will feature Hot Chip, Suede and Candi Staton.
In a statement, Staton said: “I am so excited to be playing KITE festival and can’t wait to be finally back in the UK. I just love playing to British audiences and adore the English countryside."
Other musicians announced include Baxter Dury, Sarathy Korwar, Sofia Kourtesis, David Holmes, Lynks, Decius and Mauskovic Dance Band.
As part of the ideas section of the festival, there will be a series of long-form interviews and discussions with the likes of former editor of GQ Dylan Jones, Lush singer and guitarist Miki Berenyi, author Max Porter, journalist Marina Hyde, and comedian and podcaster Cariad Lloyd.
Festival director Ciro Romano said: “Ideas and music have always co-existed; they are linked in our history but, for the most part, there has been a clear dividing line between ideas, literary festivals and music festival.
"So, we are thrilled to have developed a new greenfield festival that puts music and ideas on an equal footing and be back again.
"At KITE, thinking and dancing can co-exist. KITE 2023 will engage with the most vital artists, musicians, writers, and public figures in one setting over three days."
More acts are expected to be announced in the new year.
The inaugural edition of the festival was due to take place in 2020 but was delayed two years in a row by the Covid pandemic.