New tourism chief for key year in southern Scotland
At a glance
A tourism body for Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders will see a new chief executive take over early next year
David-Hope Jones will take up his post with the South of Scotland Destination Alliance in February
He said it was as "huge honour" to be appointed to the role
The region recently featured in a Lonely Planet guide and a new coast-to-coast cycling route launches next year
A new chief executive is to take over a tourism body for the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway in a key year for the area.
David Hope-Jones will take up his role with the South of Scotland Destination Alliance (SSDA) early in 2023.
It comes shortly after the area was selected in the Lonely Planet's annual guide.
Next year will also see the launch of a coast-to-coast cycling route from Stranraer to Eyemouth.
Mr Hope-Jones, who is from Midlem near Selkirk, has been chief executive of the Scotland Malawi Partnership for nearly 15 years.
He will join the SSDA team in February and will work in tandem with current chief executive Melanie Allen who will remain with the organisation until late spring.
Mr Hope-Jones said he was looking forward to taking up the role.
"I'm extremely proud to call the south of Scotland my home and I never fail to be blown away by the region's incredible appeal as a place to visit, whether that's from within the UK or further afield," he said.
"It is a huge honour to be given this opportunity to help the area achieve its limitless potential as a year-round visitor destination.
"The SSDA has been doing a great job supporting tourism and hospitality businesses in the region and I'm champing at the bit to get started and join such a great team."