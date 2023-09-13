Primark pulls out of cycle hub deal
Primark has apologised for pulling out of an agreement to lease one of its vacant units for use as a town centre cycle hub.
The retailer had agreed to allow its former store in West Street, Reading, to be used as a council facility providing 82 secure spaces for bicycles.
But the firm has withdrawn the offer after a "change in circumstances".
Reading Borough Council has asked for a full explanation and said it would look for an alternative venue.
Plans for the hub, aimed at providing secure facilities for cyclists, were approved in November 2022.
It was also due to offer the use of a maintenance rack as well as advice and a bicycle loan and donation scheme.
One year of funding for the scheme, amounting to £249,454, was received from the Department for Transport's (DfT) Capability Fund.
However, Primark said a "change in circumstances" meant it was no longer able to offer the unit.
“Reading is really important to us, and we’re committed to continuing to play an active role within the community and to supporting the town.
"We hope the cycle hub finds a suitable home soon,” it added.
Reading Borough Council has requested a detailed explanation as to why the lease was withdrawn 10 months after plans were approved.
Councillor John Ennis, member for climate strategy and transport, said: “This is obviously hugely disappointing news for the council and Reading’s cycle community having invested so much time and energy in this particular location for a cycle hub."
Mr Ennis said the authority would work with existing partners in the scheme as well as building owners who have previously expressed an interest in getting involved to try and find an alternative venue.
He said the DfT would be informed of the latest developments.