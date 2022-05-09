Public transport fares are being reduced in the Republic of Ireland as part of government plans to address the cost of living.

It is the first national fare reduction since 1947.

Fares on Dublin Bus, Luas, Go-Ahead Ireland and Iarnród Éireann's (Irish Rail) DART (Dublin Area Rapid Transit) and Commuter services are to fall by 20% for the rest of the year.

Iarnród Éireann’s InterCity and Commuter fares across the country are also being cut.

Young adults aged 19-23 years will now receive a 50% reduction in fares on all subsidised public transport by using an existing Student Leap card or applying for a new Young Adult Leap card.

Fares on Bus Éireann and Local Link services were reduced last month.

Ireland's Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said the fare reductions are “unprecedented and quite radical”.

The National Transport Authority says passenger numbers have increased as a result of fare cuts.

Its chief executive Anne Graham said she hoped this would continue across the country and that people would consider leaving the car at home at least once a week and use public transport instead.