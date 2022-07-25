Three people have been charged after a man suffered serious head and facial injuries in an assault.

Nottinghamshire Police said the 28-year-old victim was assaulted in the Newgate Lane area of Mansfield at about 21:30 BST on 18 July.

Three men, aged 23, 26, and 36, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 19 August.