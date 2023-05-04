Man jailed for life for house party murder
At a glance
Kestutis Lekunas, 36, is jailed for life for murdering his friend
Nerijus Liukpetris, 40, was fatally stabbed at a house party in Ross-on-Wye last October
The attack followed an argument between the men
Lekunas must spend a minimum of 18 years in prison after being sentenced at Worcester Crown Court
- Published
A man has been jailed for life for murdering his friend following a dispute at a house party.
Nerijus Liukpetris, 40, was fatally stabbed on Bluebell Close in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on 2 October last year.
His killer, Kestutis Lekunas, 36, was found guilty of his murder on 28 March following a trial at Worcester Crown Court.
He was sentenced on Thursday to a minimum term of 18 years in prison.
'Devastating'
The court heard that an argument had broken out between the pair after they had stepped outside of Lekunas's Bluebell Close property where the party was being held.
Mr Liukpetris then assaulted Lekunas, West Mercia Police said.
Lekunas returned to the house to retrieve a knife, came back outside and stabbed his friend in the neck.
Det Insp Steve Cook said: "This case is a devastating example of the consequences which can come from a split-second decision when tensions are high.
"Our thoughts remain with Nerijus's family at this difficult time."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external