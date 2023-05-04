A man has been jailed for life for murdering his friend following a dispute at a house party.

Nerijus Liukpetris, 40, was fatally stabbed on Bluebell Close in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on 2 October last year.

His killer, Kestutis Lekunas, 36, was found guilty of his murder on 28 March following a trial at Worcester Crown Court.

He was sentenced on Thursday to a minimum term of 18 years in prison.