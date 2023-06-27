Designer's joy at seeing guitar on Glasto stage

A guitar maker said he could not believe it when one of his creations was played on Glastonbury's main stage by a Guns N'Roses star.

Neil Ivison was approached on social media to make the instrument for guitarist Richard Fortus.

The rock group were Saturday's headline act and Mr Ivison, from Bromyard, said he leapt off the sofa when he watched the performance from home.

"I don't really know what to make of it," he said. "It's still sinking in."