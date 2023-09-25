Care-leaver jailed for murder of homeless man
At a glance
Brian Jewell, 20, was jailed for life for murdering Stephen Cook, 45, in a street fight in Exeter
He will serve a minimum term of 20 years, Exeter Crown Court heard
The care-leaver had claimed he was acting in self-defence
- Published
A 20-year-old care-leaver who murdered a homeless man in a street fight has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years.
Brian Jewell used a camping knife to kill Stephen Cook, 45, in Exeter, with a single stab wound.
A friend lent the dying man his mobile phone and he made a final phone call to his daughter before he lost consciousness, Exeter Crown Court heard.
The victim's daughter, Danni Jewell, told the court in a personal statement that her father was a good man and her grief was "indescribable".
Addressing Jewell in the dock, she said: “He did not deserve to die, he was a good man...
“You are a coward - you have taken no responsibility for what you have done.”
Jewell was 19 when he stabbed Mr Cook at 20.10 (BST) on 28 January outside a betting shop in Sidwell Street.
During the fight Mr Cook had slashed Jewell's face with a broken bottle, chipping a tooth and causing a gash that needed 23 stitches to repair.
Jewell had bought a lock knife from a camping shop in Exeter the previoius day.
In the fight, Jewell opened the knife inside his pocket and then pulled it out and delivered a single sweeping blow into Mr Cook’s body, which was caught on CCTV.
Mr Cook staggered into the BetFred shop and collapsed on the floor, retaining consciousness just long enough to make the farewell call to his student daughter.
Jewell was a care-leaver who had become homeless after choosing to move out of sheltered accommodation provided by the council.
At the time of the murder he was living rough in a tented encampment in woodland on the banks of the River Exe.
He claimed he feared for his life and acted in self-defence but the jury found him guilty at a trial in August.
The judge, Mr Justice Saini, told him: “Mr Cook was a husband, son and father who will be sorely missed and who was deeply loved.
"Although he had a troubled life in certain respects, he brought light to the lives of his family members."
Mr Sean Brunton, KC, defending, said Jewell had been left with nothing in his life and that his anger issues arose from a childhood of neglect which had led him into the care system.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.