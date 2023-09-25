Care-leaver jailed for murder of homeless man

A 20-year-old care-leaver who murdered a homeless man in a street fight has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years.

Brian Jewell used a camping knife to kill Stephen Cook, 45, in Exeter, with a single stab wound.

A friend lent the dying man his mobile phone and he made a final phone call to his daughter before he lost consciousness, Exeter Crown Court heard.

The victim's daughter, Danni Jewell, told the court in a personal statement that her father was a good man and her grief was "indescribable".