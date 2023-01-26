Boy, 13, drowned in lake after using rope swing
A teenager who could not swim drowned when he jumped into a lake from a rope swing, a inquest heard.
Kyron Hibbert, 13, was playing in the lake at Stewartby, Bedfordshire, with friends on 29 July when he disappeared under the surface of the water.
His body was recovered in the early hours the following day.
Senior Bedfordshire coroner Emma Whitting recorded a verdict of misadventure at the inquest in Ampthill.
The inquest heard the lake was a former clay pit where swimming was banned.
Kyron, from Stewartby, was with six friends and he took a turn on the rope swing when he got into difficulty.
Two friends, who were in the water, and a third, who went into the lake, tried to save him but were unable to.
The emergency services were called and Kyron's body was found at 02:00 the next day.
His mother, Kemish Hibbert, said he was a "happy, cheeky, funny, intelligent young man".
She said he could not swim and she made it clear that he should not go into the lake.
Anna Charles, the head ranger at the Forest of Marston Vale Trust, said swimming at the site was prohibited.
She said the rangers were not aware of the rope swing, which was removed after Kyron’s death.
There were no extra checks on swimmers from rangers during the hot weather, she said.
Ms Whitting said she was concerned there may be ongoing risks that might cause a similar death in the future, adding: "I am concerned not more is being done at Stewartby Lake to reduce the risk of children drowning."
The coroner said there was an increased risk due to ever hotter summers caused by climate change.
She added she was considering writing a prevention of future deaths report following the hearing.
