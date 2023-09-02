Police have seized £10,000 worth of cash and a stun gun in a drugs raid in Tonbridge.

Officers also recovered an e-bike, 25 wraps of cocaine, almost a kilogram of cannabis and 250 bottles of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the property in Fosse Road on Friday morning in connection with drugs supply offences and possession of a firearm.

Kent Police said it had been investigating allegations of drug dealing in Tonbridge involving bike riders wearing balaclavas.