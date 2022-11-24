Ipswich Town Football Club is supporting a charity to hand out food parcels "to help those who need it", the club's manager said.

Families in Need (FIND) sends out between 120 and 150 food parcels a week to families in Ipswich and surrounding areas.

T﻿he League One club encouraged supporters to get behind the charity and players and staff have been helping sort and pack parcels.

"As a club it’s important we offer that support as much as we can," manager Kieran McKenna said.