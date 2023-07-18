Some of the first names have been revealed for the 25th annual festival at Scotland's national book town.

Jo Caulfield, Nigel Planer and Kate Mosse will be in Wigtown for the 10-day event from 22 September to 1 October.

This year's guest programmer, Lee Randall, said there was a lot to look forward to.

The full programme will be unveiled when tickets go on sale on 1 August.

"There's so much going on at the festival, our author talks are just the beginning," said Ms Randall.

"There are all sorts of other things to do, in an exquisite region of Scotland, which is why so many people like to spend several days here."

Comedian Jo Caulfield will talk about her first book The Funny Thing About Death.

"I am so excited to be coming to Wigtown Book Festival," she said.

"It's a name I've heard of for years and I always thought it sounded like something made up, like Brigadoon or Trumpton - a magical town where everyone loved books.

"It was somewhere I'd never get to go to because I'm not an author. But I am now."

She said she could not wait to "enter the magical world of Wigtown".