Guildford Borough Council elects new leader
- Published
Guildford Borough Council has elected Julia McShane as its new leader.
The Liberal Democrat councillor was chosen by colleagues to continue as leader, after the party secured a majority in May’s local elections.
At a full council meeting on Wednesday, she said the council will focus on making the borough “greener, fairer and thriving for all communities”.
Before the election, the Lib Dems were working in coalition with the Residents for Guildford and Villages (R4GV) party.
Ms McShane was chosen as leader of the council in October, as part of a power-sharing arrangement between the two parties after R4GV leader Joss Bigmore stood down.
“We may have a majority in this chamber but we know we don’t have a monopoly on wisdom,” Ms McShane said.
“That is why I and this administration will always seek to work collaboratively with those who are interested in working to make our borough an even better place to live.”
Shalford Councillor Catherine Houston said Ms McShane was a “rarity” in the council chamber having been born, raised and educated in the borough.
