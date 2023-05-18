Guildford Borough Council has elected Julia McShane as its new leader.

The Liberal Democrat councillor was chosen by colleagues to continue as leader, after the party secured a majority in May’s local elections.

At a full council meeting on Wednesday, she said the council will focus on making the borough “greener, fairer and thriving for all communities”.

Before the election, the Lib Dems were working in coalition with the Residents for Guildford and Villages (R4GV) party.