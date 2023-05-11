A new campaign to encourage islanders to home compost has been launched.

Guernsey Waste said it aimed to "encourage more islanders to take up home composting".

The company said food waste was being collected and exported "at a cost which could be dealt with on island for free".

The States said more than 3,500 tonnes of separate food waste was collected from households in 2022, equating to about 130kg (20st 4lb) per home.

It said more than a third of food waste could be composted at home, such as raw fruit and vegetables, coffee grounds and salad.

Waste prevention and recycling officer Tina Norman-Ross said the cost of managing the material would reduce if more families composted at home.

She said: “Whether this is using a compost bins, building your own heap, creating a wormery, buying a hot bin, or even a bokashi - there are lots of ways to compost to suit the size of your garden.

“The more food waste we compost at home, the less we have to export and the less we all have to pay to process it.”