Archaeologists from the University of Exeter are hoping to find evidence of a Roman road buried beneath parkland in East Devon.

A dig is under way on the National Trust's Killerton estate, near Broadclyst, where remains of a medieval village have previously been unearthed.

Dr Sue Greaney, who is leading the dig, said the possibility of a Roman road at the site had been "suggested for years".

She said it would be "really exciting" to find physical evidence to show the true age of the road.