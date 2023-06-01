Man questioned after illegal baton and drugs seized
A man has been questioned after an illegal weapon and quantities of cannabis were seized from a house.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers following up a separate alleged offence arrived at a house in Valley Road, in Carlton, at about 01:30 BST on Saturday.
After being let inside the property, a search was carried out that uncovered a friction lock baton and several containers filled with cannabis, the force added.
The 26-year-old man was voluntarily interviewed in connection with the offences.
Police added it has been illegal to own, keep in a private place, or sell such a baton - also known as a telescopic truncheon - in the UK since 2021.
Anyone with any information has been urged to contact the police.
