A metal detectorist has reunited a collection of heirlooms with a woman in Guernsey.

In August, Tessa Le Gallez lost her chain, which held a collection of her late family's rings, whilst she was swimming at Les Amarreurs.

She called metal detectorist Matthew Kneebone in the hopes that he could reunite her with the jewellery.

On Friday, two weeks later after they had been lost, Mr Kneebone went to the same area she had been swimming and managed to find them all.