Metal detectorist reunites islander with jewellery
At a glance
A metal detectorist has reunited an islander with a lost collection of jewellery heirlooms
Tessa Le Gallez lost her chain, which held a collection of her late family's rings, whilst she was swimming at Les Amarreurs
Metal detectorist Matthew Kneebone found all the lost items two weeks later
A metal detectorist has reunited a collection of heirlooms with a woman in Guernsey.
In August, Tessa Le Gallez lost her chain, which held a collection of her late family's rings, whilst she was swimming at Les Amarreurs.
She called metal detectorist Matthew Kneebone in the hopes that he could reunite her with the jewellery.
On Friday, two weeks later after they had been lost, Mr Kneebone went to the same area she had been swimming and managed to find them all.
He said: "We found the chain, and then about 10 minutes, quarter of an hour after that we started finding all the other rings.
"She really wanted one more than anything, obviously she wanted them all back, but we got the wedding ring and then another one came in and another one and then all of a sudden we got them all and happy days."
Ms Le Gallez said she would be "forever grateful" to Mr Kneebone.
"It's important to me to say thank you to Matt because he's such a selfless man, and he does this for no rhyme or reason, apart from that he enjoys it."
