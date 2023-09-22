A mother who developed sepsis after cutting her thumb on a bowling ball said she wanted to use her experience to warn others about the condition.

Nakita Harden, 23, from Norwich, was taken to hospital after her boyfriend Jordan recognised the symptoms.

She underwent emergency surgery to have the infection removed and said she thought she was going to die.

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition which can be difficult to spot.

“When you cut yourself you just get on with it, don’t you?” Ms Harden said.

“I knew nothing about sepsis. And that’s why I’m doing this. I think it’s important that as many people know what to look out for, and that symptoms aren’t ignored.”