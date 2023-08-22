Two men have been arrested after a man was attacked at a city centre nightclub.

Officers were called to reports of an assault at Popworld, in Friar Gate, Derby, at 23:20 BST on Saturday.

Derbyshire Police said the victim in his 20s received serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The men, aged 20 and 23, were both arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.