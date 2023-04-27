Work begins to rebuild Alton Towers' Nemesis ride

Nemesis RollercoasterDarren Robinson

Divisional director at the resort, Bianca Sammut, said it was a "proud moment" to reach the latest transformation

At a glance

  • The Nemesis ride in the Alton Towers resort is being rebuilt ahead of its reopening next year

  • Photos show the new 250-tonne, 716-metre-long track being replaced

  • The ride closed in November 2022 for a major revamp

The iconic Nemesis ride at Alton Towers has started to be rebuilt ahead of its reopening next year.

The attraction at the Staffordshire resort closed in November 2022 for a major revamp after almost 30 years of exciting thrill seekers.

Photos show the new 250-tonne, 716-metre-long track being replaced.

Divisional director at the resort, Bianca Sammut, said it was a "proud moment" to reach the latest transformation milestone.

Darren Robinson
Darren Robinson

Fans can watch the transformation of the ride take place from a viewing platform

Fans can watch the transformation of the ride take place from a new platform in the park.

The Nemesis ride first opened in 1994 and has been labelled "Europe's first ever inverted rollercoaster".

The £10m rollercoaster previously travelled at speeds of up to 50mph and included a number of twists and turns with four inversions.

Getty Images

The track of the rollercoaster was previously white

