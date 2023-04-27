Work begins to rebuild Alton Towers' Nemesis ride
At a glance
The Nemesis ride in the Alton Towers resort is being rebuilt ahead of its reopening next year
Photos show the new 250-tonne, 716-metre-long track being replaced
The ride closed in November 2022 for a major revamp
Bianca Sammut, from the resort, said it was a "proud moment" to reach the latest transformation
- Published
The iconic Nemesis ride at Alton Towers has started to be rebuilt ahead of its reopening next year.
The attraction at the Staffordshire resort closed in November 2022 for a major revamp after almost 30 years of exciting thrill seekers.
Photos show the new 250-tonne, 716-metre-long track being replaced.
Divisional director at the resort, Bianca Sammut, said it was a "proud moment" to reach the latest transformation milestone.
Fans can watch the transformation of the ride take place from a new platform in the park.
The Nemesis ride first opened in 1994 and has been labelled "Europe's first ever inverted rollercoaster".
The £10m rollercoaster previously travelled at speeds of up to 50mph and included a number of twists and turns with four inversions.