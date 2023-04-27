The iconic Nemesis ride at Alton Towers has started to be rebuilt ahead of its reopening next year.

The attraction at the Staffordshire resort closed in November 2022 for a major revamp after almost 30 years of exciting thrill seekers.

Photos show the new 250-tonne, 716-metre-long track being replaced.

Divisional director at the resort, Bianca Sammut, said it was a "proud moment" to reach the latest transformation milestone.