Hundreds of jobs set to go as bacon factory shuts
At a glance
About 450 jobs will go at a bacon factory in Ashton-Under-Lyne
Pilgrim's UK blames "unfavourable market conditions"
Workers had been on a four day week since the autumn
- Published
Hundreds of jobs are set to be lost as a food company announces plans to close a bacon factory where workers had been on a four day week since last year.
Pilgrim's UK said the proposed closure of the Ashton-Under-Lyne factory - which puts all 452 jobs at risk - was part of a review prompted by "unfavourable market conditions".
The factory in Greater Manchester was put on a four day week after the closure of two plants in September.
Ninety new jobs will be split between Spalding, Westerleigh and Bromborough.
'No modernisation'
The company said the UK pork sector was facing "significant challenges" with the decline of the UK sow herd by 15%, cheap imports, the loss of farms and post-pandemic recovery challenges.
Rachel Baldwin, of Pilgrim’s UK, said: "The decision to propose the closure of our Ashton site has not been taken lightly.
"The age and location of Ashton within a densely populated area means that there is no feasible opportunity to modernise or grow the site."
She added: "Clearly, this announcement will have major implications, not just for our site, but also the local community in Ashton. We will do everything we can to minimise the impact of these proposals."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk, external