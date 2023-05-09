A watch bought for £70 in 1964 could make £45,000 when it is auctioned this week.

The Rolex Submariner was owned by Simon Barnett, a diver on rescue helicopters in the Royal Navy, who died in 2019.

His son, Pete Barnett, is now selling the watch through auctioneers in his home of Diss, Norfolk.

"In those days a Rolex Submariner was a tool, it's not the fashion accessory it's become now," he said.