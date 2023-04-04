Barbecue and bonfire warning after serious fuel spillage
People in or near a country park are being urged not to have barbecues and bonfires by a fire service after a serious fuel spillage.
There was a strong smell of petrol in the air after the spillage at about 09:10 BST on Tuesday off Forge Lane, West Bromwich, West Midlands Fire Service said.
A cordon has been put in place around the scene near Hilltop Golf Course.
People in the area around Sandwell Valley Country Park were also warned not use naked flames.
Four fire engines along with specialist vehicles and equipment were called to deal with the spillage, the fire service said.
Forge Lane has been closed and people were asked to avoid the area.
