Families offered half-term food hampers by council
- Published
A council has teamed up with local businesses to make food hampers available for struggling families during the half-term school holiday.
Leicester City Council's "pop-up pantries" scheme is aimed at helping pupils who usually receive free school meals.
The packages, which include fruit, vegetables, bread, milk and other staples, will be available at six sites around the city, external, including schools, shops and the King Power Stadium.
Local retailers and food manufacturers are providing surplus items for the project.
Deputy city mayor Sarah Russell said she hoped the hampers would "make life a little easier for many local families".
"Around 15,500 children and young people in Leicester are eligible for free school meals and it’s vital that they don’t miss out on a meal when the schools are closed," she said.
Eligible families should be given details by their school on how to register for the scheme by the end of this week, she added.