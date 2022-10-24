Six of the outbreaks in Norfolk were on chicken and turkey farms run by Mr Gorton.

He said he lost 100,000 birds, which is 10% of his stock.

"﻿We've never known it as bad as this... we just don't seem to be able to get it under control," he said.

Mr Gorton said avian flu would "normally die out over the summer but it's actually getting worse".

He said farms were "doing everything we possibly can" and needed to be allowed to vaccinate the birds.

The poultry producer said: "There are vaccines available, but unfortunately it is legislation that is preventing us from using them.

"Vaccination is the only solution. We vaccinate our chickens against diseases that historically would have wiped them out - [avian flu] will be the same once we're allowed to use the vaccine."