A﻿ man has been charged after another man was stabbed in the chest at a bus stop in Nottinghamshire.

P﻿olice said officers were called to Droversdale Road in Bircotes following the stabbing at about 10:10 BST on Monday.

A﻿ 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries not currently thought to be life-altering.

A﻿ 22-year-old man, from Bircotes, is due to appear before magistrates accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.